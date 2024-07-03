Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops One Day Volume of $192,600.35

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $17.10 million and $192,600.35 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,385.48 or 1.00057905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00077464 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000393 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $308,872.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.