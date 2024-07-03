Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Makita Price Performance

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. Makita has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Makita will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

