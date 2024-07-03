Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 19,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 151,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $64,757.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,933.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

