MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) vs. Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Head to Head Analysis

MariaDB and Cellebrite DI are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MariaDB has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariaDB and Cellebrite DI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million 0.71 -$51.86 million ($0.59) -0.92 Cellebrite DI $325.11 million 7.68 -$81.10 million ($0.58) -20.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MariaDB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariaDB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

30.7% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -73.29% N/A -121.43% Cellebrite DI -32.57% 417.94% 13.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MariaDB and Cellebrite DI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellebrite DI 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cellebrite DI has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Cellebrite DI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than MariaDB.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats MariaDB on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariaDB



MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Cellebrite DI



Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

