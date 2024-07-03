MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 5.6%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57. 73,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 325,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $689.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MarineMax by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.