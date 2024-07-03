Mark Roderick Hunter Acquires 124,260 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter acquired 124,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £47,218.80 ($59,725.27).

Mark Roderick Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Mark Roderick Hunter purchased 104,297 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £45,890.68 ($58,045.38).

Artisanal Spirits Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of ART stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.17. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a twelve month low of GBX 33.40 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.14).

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

