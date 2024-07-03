Martin Currie Global Portfolio Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Performance

LON MNP opened at GBX 373 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 375.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 1-year low of GBX 294.64 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 399 ($5.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £256.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,062.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

