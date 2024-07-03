Martin Currie Global Portfolio Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Performance
LON MNP opened at GBX 373 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 375.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 1-year low of GBX 294.64 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 399 ($5.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £256.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,062.86 and a beta of 0.69.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile
