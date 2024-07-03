Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 159,653.5% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 158,057 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,517. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

