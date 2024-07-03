Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $776,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $906.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $916.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.26.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,308,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,062,687,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total transaction of $53,770,609.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,308,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,062,687,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,894 shares of company stock valued at $727,475,118. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

