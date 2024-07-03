Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 220 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CNM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,271.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $232,158.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,067. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.