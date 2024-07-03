MELD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. MELD has a market capitalization of $41.90 million and $1.09 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MELD has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,609,377 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01038362 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,252,374.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

