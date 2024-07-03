Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,487. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

