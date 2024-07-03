Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion comprises approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000.

NYSE SKY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.91. 213,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,392. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

