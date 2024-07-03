Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $594.06 million, a PE ratio of 738.25 and a beta of 1.70.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $336.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,134.04%.

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $84,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $92,367.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $84,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,013 shares of company stock valued at $184,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

