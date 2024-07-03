Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the quarter. ADMA Biologics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 1.7 %

ADMA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,237. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

