Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artivion were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Artivion by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artivion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 519,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artivion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

AORT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 176,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,372. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.04. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

