Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artivion were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Artivion by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artivion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 519,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artivion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
Artivion Price Performance
AORT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 176,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,372. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.04. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Artivion
Artivion Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artivion
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What does consumer price index measure?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.