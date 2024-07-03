Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.86 million and approximately $717,392.59 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.