MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $47.68 or 0.00078333 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $271.15 million and $9.54 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,804.48 or 0.99885566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012765 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.90088975 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $10,576,095.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.