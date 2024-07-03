MetisDAO Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $46.67 or 0.00077541 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $265.38 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.59845305 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $9,721,654.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

