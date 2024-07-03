MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CXE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 25,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.76.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.