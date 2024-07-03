MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Up 3.8%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.92. 6,003,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 11,899,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

