Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading Up 5.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

