Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,029 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 2,290,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,360. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.