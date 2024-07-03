Monument Capital Management Cuts Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.41% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 325,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 26,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

