Monument Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,468 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,317,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,835,612 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

