Monument Capital Management Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.73. 1,463,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

