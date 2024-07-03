Monument Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,955,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $17.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,933.72. 30,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,297. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,624.50 and a 1-year high of $4,040.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,775.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3,632.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

