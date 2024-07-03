Monument Capital Management Sells 3,852 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989,435. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $273.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

