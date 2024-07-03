Monument Capital Management Sells 5,604 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,108 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 770,283 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,551,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 512,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 401,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

