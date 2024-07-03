Mosaic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 28.1% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.