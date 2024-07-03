MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Lowered to $80.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,061. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 63,955 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $16,571,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 50.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

