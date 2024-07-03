My DeFi Pet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,359.67 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.87 million and $163,359.67 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002449 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

