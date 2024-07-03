MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Trading Down 0.8%

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.77). Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 24,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.77).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
In other MYCELX Technologies news, insider André Schnabl acquired 71,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £38,662.92 ($48,903.26). In other MYCELX Technologies news, insider André Schnabl acquired 71,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £38,662.92 ($48,903.26). Also, insider Connie Mixon acquired 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £25,143 ($31,802.43). 21.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.
