Myecfo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Myecfo LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Myecfo LLC owned 0.46% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.