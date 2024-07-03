Myecfo LLC Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Myecfo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,884. The company has a market cap of $476.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.82 and a 200 day moving average of $510.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

