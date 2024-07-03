Nano Achieves Market Cap of $118.85 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $118.85 million and $1.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,376.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.19 or 0.00621419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00122501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00275154 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00045310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071278 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.