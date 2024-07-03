Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.34. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 3,031,309 shares changing hands.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 13.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

About Nano Dimension

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.