Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.34. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 3,031,309 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $520.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
