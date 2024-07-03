Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down to $25.93

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $24.98. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 440,368 shares.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

