Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 37,500 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32.

On Monday, April 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $380,383.76.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $233,201.76.

On Monday, April 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 115.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after buying an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 490,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

