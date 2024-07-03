Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.8 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $25.19 on Tuesday. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

