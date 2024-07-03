Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.8 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $25.19 on Tuesday. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
