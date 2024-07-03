Navcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,334.10 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,334.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

