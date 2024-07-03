Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,706,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601,395. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

