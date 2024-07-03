Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 131,036 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 965.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,036 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after acquiring an additional 116,366 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

GBDC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 815,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,023. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.