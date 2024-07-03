Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 4,942 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Tobam raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.93. 479,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,419. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

