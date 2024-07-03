Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. 5,441,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,517. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

