NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $255.60 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $255.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.01 or 0.00008358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,603,121 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,241,449 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,510,045 with 1,094,070,497 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.34940717 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $262,134,617.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

