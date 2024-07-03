NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) VP Sells $73,300.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NerdWallet Stock Up 2.3 %
NRDS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 222,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.30.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.95 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
NerdWallet Company Profile
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
