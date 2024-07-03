NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) VP Sells $73,300.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NerdWallet Stock Up 2.3 %

NRDS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 222,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.30.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.95 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

NerdWallet Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 481,958 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,463,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its position in NerdWallet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.