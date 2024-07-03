Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $492.70 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,273.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.13 or 0.00622380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00123313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00276959 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00043661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,170,862,734 coins and its circulating supply is 44,485,730,298 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

