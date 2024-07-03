NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.853 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35.
NEXT Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NXGPY opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NEXT has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07.
