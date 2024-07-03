NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.853 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35.

NEXT Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NXGPY opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NEXT has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

