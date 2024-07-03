NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,076.49 or 0.99936225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00076247 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

